JioPhone Next to be available from Diwali on easy EMI starting at Rs 1,999

The much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone, will be available in stores from Diwali at the down payment of Rs 1999. The remaining amount can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

The phone is priced at Rs 6,499.

"A unique financing option like this is being introduced for the first time for a device in this category, making it accessible for a much wider set of consumers," the release said.

JioPhone Next will have the Pragati OS, which will be powered by Android. This OS has been built specifically for India, and is designed by Jio and Google. The processor comes from Qualcomm.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.