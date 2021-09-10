JioPhone Next in advanced trials, will be launched ahead of Diwali festive season

Jio and Google announced on September 10 that they have made considerable progress towards launching the highly anticipated JioPhone Next smartphone, which is being jointly designed by the two companies exclusively for the India market.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced about the Jio and Google-developed ultra-affordable 4G smartphone at the company's 44th AGM held in June this year.

The device was reportedly scheduled to be launched on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimised operating system based on Android and Play Store, both companies said in a statement.

The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.

JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more. The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time.