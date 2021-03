Reliance Jio launched JioBusiness on March 9 to empower micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs) with integrated fibre connectivity and digital solutions. The company will digitally transform 5 crore micro, small and medium businesses in India and cater to their connectivity needs. Voice and data services will be offered at one-tenth the existing price in the market.

Enterprise-grade fibre connectivity offering voice and data services. Digital solutions to help enterprises manage and grow their business. Devices to enable leading digital solutions for micro, small and medium businesses.

While explaining how these solutions will help MSMBs run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises, Akash Ambani, Director of Jio, said: "Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently. Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions and devices, to small businesses."

JioBusiness has seven tariff plans to meet every requirement, they are as follows:

Providing connectivity and digital solutions in one place.

Offering ready-to-use digital solutions that do not require an expert’s intervention.

Offering digital advisors to guide businesses with selection of right plans/solutions.

Empowering small & medium businesses with a digital self-care portal, where they can change plans, make payments, raise support tickets etc.

To avail JioBusiness, visit www.jio.com/business, leave your contact details in the ‘Interested’ section, and wait for a JioBusiness executive to get in touch soon.