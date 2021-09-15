Jio welcomes telecom sector package, says it aims to take digital revolution to 1.35 billion Indians

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Wednesday said it welcomed the reforms and relief package announced by the government, as these were the timely step towards strengthening India’s telecom sector.

The company, in a statement, said these measures will accelerate realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision and enable India’s transformation into the world’s leading digital society.

Jio said its mission is to bring fruits of the Digital Revolution to 1.35 billion Indians.

“Guided by this mission, we have ensured that Indians have the highest quality and the highest quantity data access anywhere in the world, at the most affordable prices. The government’s telecom sector reforms will encourage us to bring newer and greater benefits to our customers,” the telecom company said.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries, said, "Telecom sector is one the prime movers of the economy and the key enabler for making India a Digital Society, I welcome the Government of India’s announcement of reforms and relief measures that will enable the industry to achieve the goals of Digital India. I thank Hon. Prime Minister for this bold initiative."

The company said that it looked forward to working with the government and industry players in reaching all the goals and milestones of the Digital India vision so that India can collectively make every sector of the economy productive and enhancing the Ease of Living for every Indian.

