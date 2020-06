Reliance Jio users will now get 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription with all new plans. Users can opt for either Rs 401 monthly or Rs 2,599 yearly plan or add-on data packs to avail of this benefit, according to the information available on the company’s website.

The Rs 401 monthly plan offers 90 GB data and unlimited voice calling for 28 days with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, while the yearly plan offers 740 GB data and unlimited voice calling for 365 days with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio users can also opt for a combo-pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at Rs 612 (12 vouchers of Rs 51) that provides free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP of Rs 399 and data benefits.

With the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, users can have access to latest movies, global shows in Hindi and other languages, animation films, Hotstar Specials, and LIVE sports.

There are also other popular plans that Jio offers. All the plan details are available on its website.

jIO launched new All-in-One plans 2019 that come with FUP over unlimited calling to other networks. There are also cheaper plans for Rs99, Rs 129, and Rs 149.

Its Rs 99 plan offers 2GB data with a validity of 28 days, Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB data with 28 days of validity, while Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 1GB data a day for 24 days.

Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data a day for 28 days.

The Rs 249, prepaid plan comes with 2GB data a day for 28 days along with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

