Jio True 5G launches in 34 new cities across India

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 4:11:08 PM IST (Published)

Beginning March 15th, 2023, Jio users in 34 cities will be invited to experience the Jio Welcome Offer. This offer provides unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ without any additional cost.

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country, making it the first operator to extend the services to most of the cities in the country.

The move is part of Jio's efforts to work towards India's digital transformation, and starting today, people and businesses in these cities will be able to access high-speed, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services, which will open new growth opportunities in various sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT.
Also read:  Airtel, Jio, Vi postpaid family plans compared — here's what offers you a bang for your buck
A Jio spokesperson commented on the launch, stating, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country.”
“By December 2023, Jio True 5G will reach every town in the country. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards transforming India into a Digital Society. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions,” he added.
Jio True 5G is unique in India as it provides three distinct advantages, it claims. Firstly, it is based on a stand-alone 5G architecture which eliminates any reliance on the 4G network. This advanced 5G network allows for faster and more efficient communication.
Secondly, Jio has the largest and most comprehensive mix of 5G spectrum across the 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Finally, Jio's Carrier Aggregation technology seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single, robust "data highway."
Also read: Reliance Jio launches new postpaid family plans "Jio Plus" starting Rs 399
