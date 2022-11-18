Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid paceand is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad among other major locations

Jio True 5G network is now available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, the company said on November 18. Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad among other major locations. Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, which now covers major parts of this geography.

The transformational network will be present across all important localities and areas including, but not limited to:

Most residential areas

Hospitals

Schools, Colleges and Universities

Government buildings

High streets

Malls and Markets

High footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels

Tech-parks

Roads, Highways and Metros

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is a telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai. Jio True 5G network will provide unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability, according to the company’s website. Jio True 5G offers multiple advantages compared to other networks.

Commenting on the launch of Jio True 5G in Delhi-NCR, a company Spokesperson said, "Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with

True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen.”

Millions of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already enjoying the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, that is possible because of:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network.

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

3. Carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

More Jio users in Delhi-NCR will continue to be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.