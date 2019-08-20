Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Jio tops 4G download speed chart in July, BSNL fastest in 3G

Updated : August 20, 2019 07:24 AM IST

After registering a dip in 4G download speed at 17.6 Mbps in June, Jio's network recorded improvement in speed at 21 Mbps.
Airtel network recorded an average download speed of 8.8 Mbps, Vodafone had 7.7 Mbps average download speed, while Idea Cellular had 6.6 Mbps.
State-run BSNL was the fastest 3G operator with an average download speed of 2.5 Mbps in July.
