Telecom
Jio tops 4G download speed chart in July, BSNL fastest in 3G
Updated : August 20, 2019 07:24 AM IST
After registering a dip in 4G download speed at 17.6 Mbps in June, Jio's network recorded improvement in speed at 21 Mbps.
Airtel network recorded an average download speed of 8.8 Mbps, Vodafone had 7.7 Mbps average download speed, while Idea Cellular had 6.6 Mbps.
State-run BSNL was the fastest 3G operator with an average download speed of 2.5 Mbps in July.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more