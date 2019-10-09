#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Jio to recover 6 paise/min for calls to Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Updated : October 09, 2019 05:59 PM IST

Revised charges in view of TRAI's review of IUC regime
Jio says it will compensate customers by giving free data of equal value
This will be the first time that Jio users will pay for voice calls
