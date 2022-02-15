Jio to invest $200 million in Glance; experts evaluate deal

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India, and Ramesh Mantri, director-investments at White Oak Capital Management Consultants, spoke at length about the Reliance Jio-Glance deal.

Glance is not an app. It’s an in-built feature of smartphones that provides personalised content driven by artificial intelligence (AI) on a lock screen, which basically means a user can get access to rich, curated content from the internet without having to search for it, download apps or even without having to unlock phones.

By default, Glance is available on 60-65 percent of new smartphones sold in India, thanks to tie-ups with Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme. According to Glance’s press release, the lock screen platform is now available on more than 400 million devices across markets in Asia, and with this investment, Glance's services will be available on the new Jio smartphone, which is the JioPhone Next smartphone, developed in collaboration with Google.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India, and Ramesh Mantri, director-investments at White Oak Capital Management Consultants, discussed the deal at length.

First up, Singh said, “This can be a full-stack monetisation platform for them (Glance) as Jio Next also gains steam 2022, as expected.”

Meanwhile, Mantri said, “This feature, which is going to be available on a lock screen, makes the engagement better and increases customer value proposition for the low-end smartphone, which is an important entry point for Reliance to grow its subscriber share.”

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

