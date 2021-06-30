Jio Platforms selects Spirent for 5G network testing

Home

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Spirent said in a statement that Jio used its platform Landslide to perform core network capacity tests, measure device data throughput, and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavioural call models and mobility scenarios.

    IT company Spirent Communications on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Jio Platforms for testing a cloud-based 5G standalone core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions.
    Spirent said in a statement that Jio used its platform Landslide to perform core network capacity tests, measure device data throughput, and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavioural call models and mobility scenarios.
    "Our collaboration with Spirent is an important part of achieving this objective. Landslide is a golden reference globally for validating 5G core networks for functionality and performance, allowing us to successfully validate every aspect of the 5G standalone core network.
    We look forward to leveraging Landslide capabilities for validating diverse 5G use cases with Jio 5G solutions," Jio Platforms senior vice president Aayush Bhatnagar said in the statement.
    Spirent's VP and general manager for the APAC region, Peter Tan said Jio needed to validate performance across its in-house 5G core network functions while supporting LTE 4G and IP multimedia subsystem interfaces -- through which all internet-based services are provided.
    "Landslide provided the ideal solution, supporting interfaces across the breadth of the 5G core," Tan added.
    Jio has received permits for 5G trials in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, and Hyderabad. Jio's partner NXP Semiconductors has claimed that the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom major has achieved a data speed of over 1 gigabit per second during the trials.
    Disclaimer:
    RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
