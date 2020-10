Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Reliance Jio Platforms (Jio) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today said they were working together to develop indigenous 5G solutions and network infrastructure for India.

Qualcomm Technologies and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution and the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform.

This achievement supports Jio’s 5G credentials and signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio, the joint release by the two companies said. Currently only a handful of countries, including USA, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to offer 1GBPS speeds to 5G customers.

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

Jio has been working on developing indigenous 5G technology solutions for India which will have wide-ranging applications across retail and industrial segments. Its strategic tie-ups with global technology leaders such as Qualcomm are helping it to fast track the technology development while benchmarking with highest global standards

In July 2020, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc, had announced an investment in Jio Platforms, aimed at deepening the ties between Qualcomm and Jio Platforms and to support Jio Platforms in rolling out advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.

At the time of this investment, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had mentioned how as a world leader in wireless technologies, Qualcomm’s deep technology knowhow and insights would help Jio deliver on its 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises. The vision is one step closer to fruition with today’s announcement.

Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”