Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that the US-based private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 percent equity stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms, making it the fifth high-profile investment in a month.

Reliance Jio Platforms has attracted investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in the last one month from large investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic.

Here are some key things to know about the latest Jio-KKR deal:

> KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore for a 2.32 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms.

> The KKR deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

> This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia.

> Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 78,562 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic and KKR in one month.

> Founded in 1976, KKR has a long history of building leading global enterprises and successfully investing in businesses in the technology sector, including BMC Software, ByteDance and GoJek through its private equity and technology growth funds.

> KKR has invested over $30 billion (total enterprise value) in tech companies, and today, the firm's portfolio has more than 20 companies across the technology, media and telecom sectors.