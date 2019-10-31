#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

Jio opposes telcos' bailout, says Airtel, Vodafone Idea have capacity to pay dues

Updated : October 31, 2019 05:21 PM IST

Jio has said that it does not agree with COAI's alarmist views that telecom sector will collapse in the absence of immediate relief by the government
COAI on Tuesday had urged a newly formed panel of secretaries to prescribe immediate relief measures to address the Supreme Court ruling on AGR issue
Jio opposes telcos' bailout, says Airtel, Vodafone Idea have capacity to pay dues
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV