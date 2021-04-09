Jio offers 10 GB extra data, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription this IPL season Updated : April 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST The telecom major has announced that all JioPostpaid Plus plans will come embedded with access to IPL 2021 The company has also launched a new Jio Cricket app that is available for free to all JioPhone users Published : April 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply