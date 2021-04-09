Jio offers 10 GB extra data, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription this IPL season

Reliance Jio, the sponsor of all eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has announced exclusive offers for customers that includes extra data and one-year free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

The cricketing extravaganza will kick off at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 9, when reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm.

Jio has announced that all JioPostpaid Plus plans will come embedded with access to IPL 2021. There are different prepaid plans priced between Rs 401 and Rs 2,599.

All prepaid customers will enjoy the add-on benefit of one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to watch LIVE matches, Jio announced in a press release. The Rs 401 prepaid pack will offer extra 6GB free data along with the existing 3GB daily data. The Rs 777 prepaid pack offers 5GB free data apart from the 1.5GB daily data. The mega prepaid pack worth Rs 2,599 comes with 365 days validity and 10GB free data along with the 2GB daily data. All prepaid customers will also get unlimited voice calls and free 100 SMS per day on all networks.

The largest telecom operator of the country has launched a new Jio Cricket app which is available for free to all JioPhone users. Users can watch score updates, take part in quizzes and win prizes on the app.

Jio Cricket Play Along, a new interactive live gaming feature will also be available for free to all. This new feature offers emoji stickers and cricket trivia quizzes for cricket fans. Jio users can also participate in contests and win merchandise daily. The could win a chance to meet players of all eight teams in a meet and greet coffee session.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2021, will begin with the inaugural match between defending champions Mumbai Indians headed by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, all matches of the much awaited cricket tournament will be held without the audience.

The eight teams will play 60 matches across six cities. The matches will be held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The grand finale will be held on May 30.