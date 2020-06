Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company will infuse Rs 9,093.6 crore in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms. The deal will give Mubadala 1.85 percent share in the company.

Jio Platforms which runs movie, news and music apps as well as the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm, has now sold a combined stake of 18.97 percent in six massive fundraising deals and takes the total amount raised by Jio to an eye-popping Rs 87,655.35 crore, RIL said.

The series of deals was led by Facebook Inc, which invested Rs 43,574 crore to buy 9.99 percent on April 22. Since then, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and KKR together spent Rs 78,562 crore on Jio.

But what do we know about Jio's latest investor?