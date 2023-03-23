Jio launches unlimited Cricket Plans for Indian Premiere League

The Cricket plans provide 3 GB Data to users per day to stream unlimited live cricket daily and there is exclusive data add-on with up to 150 GB benefit. It also provides free truly unlimited True-5G data with all cricket plans for unlimited viewing. The offer will be available for the users from March 24, Jio said.

Jio has come up with new Cricket Plans for new and existing users as the world is gearing up for the Indian Premiere League beginning later this month. The offer will be available for the users from March 24, the company said.

"With the truly unlimited True-5G data that comes with all the Cricket Plans. Jio users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens. The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience which cricket lovers deserve," Jio said in a release.

It said that the Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience.

In addition, Jio users can avail Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.

Here is the list of Cricket plans offered by Jio.

Speaking about the cricket-plans, a Jio spokesperson said, "At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle.

Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users."