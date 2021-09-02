Jio launches new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has upgraded its prepaid packages with access to one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions. The new prepaid plans will be available across a price range starting from Rs 499 to Rs 2599. The new recharge plans are available through all official channels starting September 1.

The Jio prepaid plans have a range of validity options for high-speed internet, additional voice calling and SMS benefits. Current users of the old Disney+ Hotstar plans can continue enjoying their benefits till their subscription ends but all the new plans are offering mobile-only subscriptions to the OTT platform.

As part of the new prepaid packages, Jio is offering four different plans and one add-on.

Jio Prepaid Plan Rs499 with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

This basic prepaid plan from Jio includes 3 GB per day of high-speed 4G data and one year “basic” subscription plan of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, which means that it is accessible only on a single device with stereo audio quality and 720p video quality. This plan will be valid for 28 days and like every other prepaid plan in the new line-up from Jio, offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Prepaid Plan Rs666 with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

This plan includes 2 GB per day of high-speed data and will be valid for 56 days after recharge. This means that users will have a total of 112 GB for around 2 months with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile only subscription of one year. Like the rest of the prepaid plans, this also includes unlimited voice calling options and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Prepaid Plan Rs888 with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Calling this one a super value plan, Jio is offering 2 GB per day with additional 5 GB high-speed data valid for 84 days. Total data availability would be 173 GB with the usual unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

Jio Prepaid Plan Rs2599 with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

This is the most expensive package among the new Jio prepaid plans and comes with 2 GB per day of data along with an additional 10 GB for users. This is an annual plan and will be valid for 365 days with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Data Add-on Pack Rs549

This data add-on pack can be used in combination with other plans and will offer 1.5 GB of data per day. This add-on pack will be valid for 28 days from the day of the recharge.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.