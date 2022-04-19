Jio launches new JioFiber 'entertainment bonanza' postpaid plans with zero entry cost

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of a new 'Entertainment Bonanza' JioFiber postpaid plan for users with zero entry cost. The new plans will be made available for new and existing JioFiber customers from April 22, 2022, Jio said.

According to a press release, postpaid plan users will get an Internet Box (Gateway Router), set-top box, and installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection.

Further, users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

Also, users get access to the leading 14 entertainment apps on a large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema.

How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans:

A. Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:

1. Select your entertainment plan in MyJio

2. Pay advance rental for the new plan selected

B. Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:

1. Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio

2. Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone

3. Select the entertainment plan in MyJio

4. Make the advance payment for the plan chosen

In the case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for the delivery of a free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.