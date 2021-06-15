Jio launches 'JioFiber Postpaid', prices it aggressively low with zero upfront costs

India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, on Tuesday announced the launch of its JioFiber Postpaid' service. The telecom major’s postpaid fibernet plans will be starting from prices as low as Rs 399 per month. The plans will have a validity of 6 months and 12 months and will be symmetrical with equal upload and download speeds.

Along with the plans, the company will also offer a 4K Set Top Box free of cost. Customers would need to just pay Rs 1,000 as a security deposit for the box. The STB can be used to access content from OTT apps.

To create a greater incentive for customers to buy plans above Rs 999, JioFiber will also be pairing up with streaming platforms to provide 15 OTTs on any such plans. Regional apps such as SunNxt, HoiChoi, etc. are also included.

Also read: Reliance Jio to build largest international submarine cable system connecting India

The company claims that the service will have an uptime of 99.9 percent. It has also enabled auto-payments for the service, ensuring that there is no breakage in connectivity due to missed payments.

While JioFiber Postpaid subscriptions will be available from June 17, individuals might have to wait until their areas support the JioFiber connectivity. Customers can visit the JioFiber website at jio.com/fiber to subscribe to the service.

JioFiber Postpaid’s prices are the industry’s lowest prices for such services. Jio has relied on increasing its market cap through industry disruptive prices where its major rivals like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are forced to follow as well.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.