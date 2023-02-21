Jio launches 5G services in 20 more cities, expanding total count to 277 in India

Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in 20 more cities across 11 states/UTs in India. Read on to know which are the new cities that will now be able to avail the Jio 5G services:
Reliance Jio on Monday launched its True 5G services in 20 more cities, expanding to a total of 277 cities.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The cities that will now receive the 5G services include -- Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Bhagalpur, Mormugao, Diu, Deoghar, Hazaribag, Gandhidham, Raichur, Satna, Ichalkaranji, Thoubal, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, among others.
Here is a full list of the 20 cities that would have the services :
|Town Name
|State/UT
|Bongaigaon
|Assam
|North Lakhimpur
|Sivasagar
|Tinsukia
|Bhagalpur
|Bihar
|Katihar
|Mormugao
|Goa
|Diu
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|Gandhidham
|Gujarat
|Bokaro Steel City
|Jharkhand
|Deoghar
|Hazaribag
|Raichur
|Karnataka
|Satna
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chandrapur
|Maharashtra
|Ichalkaranji
|Thoubal
|Manipur
|Faizabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Firozabad
|Muzaffarnagar
Users in these cities would get the Jio welcome offer to experience data that is unlimited at the speed of up to 1 gbps+, at no additional cost.
“We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 20 cities across 11 states/UTs. With this launch, Jio users across 277 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023," a Jio spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that these cities are important tourism and commerce destinations and also education hubs in the country. "With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs," the spokesperson said.
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!