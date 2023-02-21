Jio launches 5G services in 20 more cities, expanding total count to 277 in India

Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in 20 more cities across 11 states/UTs in India. Read on to know which are the new cities that will now be able to avail the Jio 5G services:

Reliance Jio on Monday launched its True 5G services in 20 more cities, expanding to a total of 277 cities.

The cities that will now receive the 5G services include -- Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Bhagalpur, Mormugao, Diu, Deoghar, Hazaribag, Gandhidham, Raichur, Satna, Ichalkaranji, Thoubal, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, among others.

Here is a full list of the 20 cities that would have the services :

Town Name State/UT Bongaigaon Assam North Lakhimpur Sivasagar Tinsukia Bhagalpur Bihar Katihar Mormugao Goa Diu Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Gandhidham Gujarat Bokaro Steel City Jharkhand Deoghar Hazaribag Raichur Karnataka Satna Madhya Pradesh Chandrapur Maharashtra Ichalkaranji Thoubal Manipur Faizabad Uttar Pradesh Firozabad Muzaffarnagar

Users in these cities would get the Jio welcome offer to experience data that is unlimited at the speed of up to 1 gbps+, at no additional cost.

“We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 20 cities across 11 states/UTs. With this launch, Jio users across 277 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023," a Jio spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that these cities are important tourism and commerce destinations and also education hubs in the country. "With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs," the spokesperson said.