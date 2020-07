Reliance Jio’s growth momentum continued as the telecom service provider added 4.68 million customers in March, taking its total subscriber count at 387.51 million, showed data from Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India.

Airtel, on the other hand, lost 1.26 million customers, taking its total count to 327.81 million customers. The big hit was on Vodafone Idea in March, with the company losing 6.35 million customers and its total subscriber based falling to 319.16 million.

Reliance Jio also has a higher market share now with a clear lead of 33.37 percent, whereas Airtel's market share is at 28.21 percent and Vodafone Idea's at 27.5 percent.

However if one looks at the Visitor Location Register or the VLR figure, Airtel had a lead with 96.18 percent, Vodafone Idea at 92 percent and Jio at 80.93 percent.

VLR is a key metric used to measure the percentage of active subscribers. All three operators undertook tariff hikes in December, which would have reflected in the numbers.

Overall, India registered a dip in overall subscription data with the total subscriber base falling by 2.84 million to 1.158 Billion. However, rural areas have registered an increase from 519.62 million in February to 521.51 million in March.