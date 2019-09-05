Telecom
Jio Fiber official launch today: Hereâ€™s everything you need to know about the service
Updated : September 05, 2019 02:07 PM IST
The much-talked-about fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service has already received 5 lakh applications.
The service is planned to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments across the initial 1,600 towns, to offer affordable television services, gaming, mixed reality and fixed-line voice calling access.
