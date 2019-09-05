Jio Fiber official launch today: Hereâ€™s everything you need to know about the service

Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' telecom arm, will commercially launch JioFiber today. The much-talked-about fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service has already received 5 lakh applications.

The service is planned to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments across the initial 1,600 towns, to offer affordable television services, gaming, mixed reality and fixed-line voice calling access.

The services will be priced between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month, providing a minimum speed of 100Mbps to a maximum of 1Gbps.



Jio GigaFiber will offer a 4K set-top box service, along with a 4K or HD LED TV or a PC for free to home broadband customers, who opt for Jio Forever Plan.



First-Day-First-Show, 4K gameplay, multi-party video conferencing, voice-enabled virtual assistant, smart home solutions and security, and access to the world of mixed reality with MR headset and smartphone connectivity for a wireless controller are some of the services offered.



With Jio Fiber subscription, complimentary landline connection and unlimited voice calling facility will be provided.



Unlimited voice calling to US and Canada at Rs 500 per month for Jio Postpaid Plus.



However, the company will announce the detailed tariffs of its broadband plans later today.