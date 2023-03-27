English
Jio Fiber introduces new broadband backup plan for unlimited data

Jio Fiber introduces new broadband backup plan for unlimited data

Jio Fiber introduces new broadband backup plan for unlimited data
By Bhavyata Kagrana  Mar 27, 2023 5:12:47 PM IST (Published)

The backup plan includes a recharge of Rs 1,490 which will give users five month-service (Rs 990) and installation charges (Rs 500) and an entertainment upgrade at Rs 100/200 per month for five months which will give them access to up to 550 live TV channels, 14 OTT apps and YouTube.

Reliance Jio, on Monday, said that it has launched a new broadband backup plan that includes unlimited data and voice. The new JioFiber backup connection will be available starting March 30, 2023.

The backup broadband connection will also let users have uninterrupted streaming of the upcoming Tata IPL tournament that is starting at the end of this month besides other content including live sports. Jio aims to help homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24*7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity.
The backup broadband connection will also let users have uninterrupted streaming of the upcoming Tata IPL tournament that is starting at the end of this month besides other content including live sports. Jio aims to help homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24*7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity.
“As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer’s need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes,” added Jio Spokesperson.
Also Read: Jio launches unlimited Cricket Plans for Indian Premiere League
To book a new connection users can give a missed call on 60008 60008, visit the Jio Fiber website or their nearest Jio retailer and book a backup connection at Rs 99.
Reliance Jio mobile users already benefit from booster packs that can avail of on top of the existing Jio plans to avail extra data. The booster plans start from Rs 15 that allows users to enjoy 1 GB of added recharge to Rs 222 which gives an additional 50 GB of data.
On March 23, Jio had come up with new Cricket Plans that will help Jio users to watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens. The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience which cricket lovers deserve.
Later, on March 15, Reliance Jio launched postpaid family plans ‘Jio Plus’ starting at Rs 399. With this, the telecom provider had also unveiled additional three add-on connections to be available at Rs 99/sim.
Also Read: Reliance Jio launches new postpaid family plans "Jio Plus" starting Rs 399
(Edited by : Pihu Yadav)
