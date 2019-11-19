Telecom
Jio, BSNL are top gainers in September 2019: Jio adds 69.83 lakh new connections, Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel lose 49 lakh
Updated : November 19, 2019 10:40 PM IST
Wireless subscription in urban areas declined to 65.91 crore at the end of September, while that in rural areas increased to 51.45 crore, it added.
As per the data, Bharti Airtel lost 23.8 lakh users in September to take its total user base to 32.55 crore.
Similarly, Vodafone Idea lost 25.7 lakh users in the month to take its total user base to 37.24 crore.
