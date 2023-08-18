Jio announces Netflix subscription on prepaid plans starting at Rs 1,099

Jio on Friday launched prepaid plans that come bundled with a Netflix subscription. This announcement marks a significant expansion of the partnership between Jio and Netflix, as it extends the availability of Netflix subscriptions to the vast base of over 400 million Jio prepaid customers.

While Netflix subscriptions were already accessible on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, this marks the first time that Jio is introducing a Netflix subscription as part of its prepaid offerings.

Here are the plan details:

Kiran Thomas, the CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative collaboration, stating, "We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength, and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow."

The sentiment was echoed by Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix, who shared his excitement about expanding the partnership with Jio. Zameczkowski highlighted the success of locally produced content, emphasizing that Indian audiences have embraced shows, documentaries, and films curated for their tastes. He elaborated, "Our collection of must-watch stories is growing, and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world."

Netflix India's diverse array of films and series across various genres and formats has garnered significant attention in recent years. With hits such as "Gangubai Kathiawadi," "Monica O My Darling," "Shehzada," and "Lust Stories," Netflix has firmly established its presence in the Indian entertainment landscape. Beyond Indian titles, the streaming giant offers a wide range of globally acclaimed shows and films, including blockbusters like "Money Heist," "Squid Game," "Never Have I Ever," "Stranger Things," and "Wednesday."

The collaboration also marks Netflix's foray into being available through a bundled telco prepaid plan for the first time.