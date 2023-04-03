Jio and Airtel make highest gains since April 2022, Vodafone Idea continues to bleed users

As things stand, it is difficult to see the struggling telco gain lost ground, especially considering it is not going to offer commercial 5G services, at least for the moment. Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio have rolled out active 5G services in hundreds of cities across the country since it was launched last October.

Vodafone Idea lost 2.6 million subscribers, while its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added more than 1.6 million and nearly 1.3 million subcribers during the same period, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, available for January 2023,

This continues a woeful 22-month bleeding streak for Vodafone Idea despites its best efforts, including offering lucrative subscription packages to its customers. Its total mobile subscriber base currently stands at 240 million. Since April 2022, the private telecom service provider has lost 19 million subscribers, while Airtel gained 8 million and Jio added 20 million.

All three private telcos are said to have to put plans of tariff hikes on hold till next year's general election. JPMorgan said it believes this delay can further impact the financials of telecom companies, as they continue to face rising costs without any increase in revenue.

Last month, the debt-ridden telecom operator said the central government has approved the conversion of Rs 16,133 crore interest dues into equity, which will amount to around 35.8 percent stake in the company.

The company had been struggling for a while to pay its dues — as of September 30, 2021, the company's total gross debt, excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued stood at Rs 1,94,780 crore. The amount comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,08,610 crore, AGR liability of Rs 63,400 crore that are due to the government and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 22,770 crore.

Vodafone Idea's stock was trading at Rs 6.15/share at close on Monday, a smidge higher than Friday's close of Rs 5.22 apiece. During the day's trading window, the shares hit a high of Rs 6.22 each.

In the absence of the price hikes, Vi will not be able to keep up with the investments required and launch 5G services, which will lead to an erosion of subscribers and make the planned capital raising exercise difficult, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities said. The long-feared prospect of a "duopoly", with only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel remaining in the fray, is likely to play out, the report said.