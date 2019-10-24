Jio 'all-in-one' plans start at Rs 222: Benefits, pricing, comparison and more

Reliance Jio announced a new "all-in-one" plan a few days ago, offering what it says are attractive prices on data recharges for prepaid customers. The package seems targetted at Jio customers who would potentially be confused by the raft of different pricing packages. With "All-In-One", that problem vanishes, according to the company.

What are the different Jio "all-in-one" plans?

Take, for example, the one-month plan by Jio priced at Rs 222. It comes with 2 GB internet per day and free unlimited calling on the Jio network.

The two-month plan costs Rs 333 with the same benefits and the three-month plan is priced at Rs 444.

"When compared to Jio's existing 2GB/per day plan, the three-month 2GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of off-net IUC minutes which would have come at nearly Rs 80 separately," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

How do the new Jio "all-in-one" plans compare with previous plans?

Similarly, the two-month plan will now cost Rs 333 against the earlier cost of Rs 396 with additional 1,000 minutes outgoing calls which would cost Rs 80 separately with IUC charges.

As in the other new plans, the monthly plan also includes IUC charges worth Rs 80. But the cost of the monthly plan has gone up to Rs 222 from Rs 198.

"The new plans are the cheapest in the market. They are 20-50 per cent cheaper than existing competition plans," Reliance Jio said.

(With IANS inputs)