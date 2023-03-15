English
Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans compared — here's how the three telcos stack up

By Vijay Anand  Mar 15, 2023 5:08:46 PM IST (Updated)

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans compared: Confused about which recharge pack is the best for you? We've got you covered.

Prepaid plans are arguably the most popular as they are very convenient across all age groups and demographics. All three major private telecom service providers in the country — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — offer a dizzying array of prepaid plans, spanning different validity periods, bundled with various offers and offering different daily data usage caps.

We've broken it down for you so that you don't have to scratch your head, wondering which plan is the best for you.
Prepaid plans with validity of 30 days or less
ValidityDaily data cap
Bharti Airtel
Rs 20921 days1 GB
Rs 23924 days1 GB
Rs 26528 days1 GB
Rs 29928 days1.5 GB
Rs 31930 days2 GB
Rs 35930 days2 GB
Rs 39928 days2.5 GB
Reliance Jio
Rs 14920 days1 GB
Rs 17924 days1 GB
Rs 20928 days1 GB
Rs 11914 days1.5 GB
Rs 19923 days1.5 GB
Rs 23928 days1.5 GB
Rs 25930 days1.5 GB
Rs 24923 days2 GB
Rs 29928 days2 GB
Rs 34930 days2.5 GB
Rs 41928 days3 GB
Vodafone Idea
Rs 19918 days1 GB
Rs 21921 days1 GB
Rs 23924 days1 GB
Rs 26928 days1 GB
Rs 24921 days1.5 GB
Rs 29928 days1.5 GB
Rs 31930 days2 GB
Rs 39928 days2.5 GB
Rs 35928 days3 GB
Rs 49928 days3 GB
Rs 60128 days3 GB
Rs 40928 days3.5 GB
Rs 47528 days4 GB
As seen in the table above, of all the various sub-monthly  recharge plans the three telcos offer, only two recharge packs are in common — the Rs 239 pack and the Rs 299 pack. While Airtel and Vi offer similar value — 24 days and 1 GB/day for the Rs 239 plan and 28 days and 1.5 GB/day for the Rs 299 plan, Jio  offers 28 days of validity in both cases and more data — 1.5 GB/day for Rs 239 and 2 GB/day for Rs 299.
All three telcos also offer recharge packs for the same daily data cap for longer validity periods, including up to a year.
Annual recharge packs
ValidityDaily data cap
Bharti Airtel
Rs 3,359365 days2.5 GB
Rs 2,999365 days2 GB
Reliance Jio
Rs 2,999365 days2.5 GB
Rs 2,879365 days2 GB
Rs 2,545365 days1.5 GB
Vodafone Idea
Rs 3,099365 days2 GB
Rs 2,899365 days1.5 GB
Here too, Reliance Jio appears to edge ahead, offering higher data for a lower price.
Next, we will look at three-month recharge packs, as they hit the sweet spot — offering long validity at a reasonable cost.
Plans with validity of 84 days or more
ValidityDaily data cap
Bharti Airtel
Rs 99984 days2.5 GB
Rs 83984 days2 GB
Rs 77990 days1.5 GB
Rs 71984 days1.5 GB
Reliance Jio
Rs 66684 days1.5 GB
Rs 71984 days2 GB
Rs 89990 days2.5 GB
Rs 1,19984 days3 GB
Vodafone Idea
Rs 71984 days1.5 GB
Rs 83984 days2 GB
Rs 1,06684 days2 GB
While one might wonder why Vi has two different recharge packs offering the same validity and data packs, the Rs 1,066 pack also throws a three-month Disney+ Hostar subscription for free.
So there you have it — all the best prepaid recharge plans offered by the three major private telcos in India, collated in one place. Take your pick.
Also read: Reliance Jio launches new postpaid family plans "Jio Plus" starting Rs 399
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 4:45 PM IST
