Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans compared — here's how the three telcos stack up

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans compared: Confused about which recharge pack is the best for you? We've got you covered.

Prepaid plans are arguably the most popular as they are very convenient across all age groups and demographics. All three major private telecom service providers in the country — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — offer a dizzying array of prepaid plans, spanning different validity periods, bundled with various offers and offering different daily data usage caps.

We've broken it down for you so that you don't have to scratch your head, wondering which plan is the best for you.

Prepaid plans with validity of 30 days or less

Validity Daily data cap Bharti Airtel Rs 209 21 days 1 GB Rs 239 24 days 1 GB Rs 265 28 days 1 GB Rs 299 28 days 1.5 GB Rs 319 30 days 2 GB Rs 359 30 days 2 GB Rs 399 28 days 2.5 GB Reliance Jio Rs 149 20 days 1 GB Rs 179 24 days 1 GB Rs 209 28 days 1 GB Rs 119 14 days 1.5 GB Rs 199 23 days 1.5 GB Rs 239 28 days 1.5 GB Rs 259 30 days 1.5 GB Rs 249 23 days 2 GB Rs 299 28 days 2 GB Rs 349 30 days 2.5 GB Rs 419 28 days 3 GB Vodafone Idea Rs 199 18 days 1 GB Rs 219 21 days 1 GB Rs 239 24 days 1 GB Rs 269 28 days 1 GB Rs 249 21 days 1.5 GB Rs 299 28 days 1.5 GB Rs 319 30 days 2 GB Rs 399 28 days 2.5 GB Rs 359 28 days 3 GB Rs 499 28 days 3 GB Rs 601 28 days 3 GB Rs 409 28 days 3.5 GB Rs 475 28 days 4 GB

As seen in the table above, of all the various sub-monthly recharge plans the three telcos offer, only two recharge packs are in common — the Rs 239 pack and the Rs 299 pack. While Airtel and Vi offer similar value — 24 days and 1 GB/day for the Rs 239 plan and 28 days and 1.5 GB/day for the Rs 299 plan, Jio offers 28 days of validity in both cases and more data — 1.5 GB/day for Rs 239 and 2 GB/day for Rs 299.

All three telcos also offer recharge packs for the same daily data cap for longer validity periods, including up to a year.

Annual recharge packs

Validity Daily data cap Bharti Airtel Rs 3,359 365 days 2.5 GB Rs 2,999 365 days 2 GB Reliance Jio Rs 2,999 365 days 2.5 GB Rs 2,879 365 days 2 GB Rs 2,545 365 days 1.5 GB Vodafone Idea Rs 3,099 365 days 2 GB Rs 2,899 365 days 1.5 GB

Here too, Reliance Jio appears to edge ahead, offering higher data for a lower price.

Next, we will look at three-month recharge packs, as they hit the sweet spot — offering long validity at a reasonable cost.

Plans with validity of 84 days or more

Validity Daily data cap Bharti Airtel Rs 999 84 days 2.5 GB Rs 839 84 days 2 GB Rs 779 90 days 1.5 GB Rs 719 84 days 1.5 GB Reliance Jio Rs 666 84 days 1.5 GB Rs 719 84 days 2 GB Rs 899 90 days 2.5 GB Rs 1,199 84 days 3 GB Vodafone Idea Rs 719 84 days 1.5 GB Rs 839 84 days 2 GB Rs 1,066 84 days 2 GB

While one might wonder why Vi has two different recharge packs offering the same validity and data packs, the Rs 1,066 pack also throws a three-month Disney+ Hostar subscription for free.

So there you have it — all the best prepaid recharge plans offered by the three major private telcos in India, collated in one place. Take your pick.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.