Jio, Airtel up mobile subscribers tally, Voda Idea loses 20 lakh users in Feb: TRAI data

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 20 lakh mobile subscribers in February even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost about 20 lakh customers, according to data by sector regulator TRAI.
The total number of wireless subscribers in India continued to decline in February 2023. Total wireless subscribers fell 0.09 percent from the previous month to 1,141.96 million as on February 28, 2023.
Out of the total 1,141.96 million wireless subscribers, 1027.59 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of February 2023. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 89.98 percent of the total wireless subscriber base.
The number of mobile phone users in urban areas fell 0.12 percent sequentially to 626.37 million. The number of mobile phone users in rural areas fell 0.06 percent to 515.60 million.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
First Published: May 11, 2023 7:04 PM IST
