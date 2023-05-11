Jio, Airtel up mobile subscribers tally, Voda Idea loses 20 lakh users in Feb: TRAI data

India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the market adding 10 lakh net subscribers in February, followed by Airtel added 9 lakh users. Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh users

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 20 lakh mobile subscribers in February even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost about 20 lakh customers, according to data by sector regulator TRAI.

The total number of wireless subscribers in India continued to decline in February 2023. Total wireless subscribers fell 0.09 percent from the previous month to 1,141.96 million as on February 28, 2023.

Out of the total 1,141.96 million wireless subscribers, 1027.59 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of February 2023. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 89.98 percent of the total wireless subscriber base.

The number of mobile phone users in urban areas fell 0.12 percent sequentially to 626.37 million. The number of mobile phone users in rural areas fell 0.06 percent to 515.60 million.