Jio adds 6.49 lakh mobile subscribers in August; 5 lakh more than Airtel

By PTI | IST (Published)
Jio continued to outpace rivals in subscriber gains, adding 6.49 lakh wireless users in August, as its mobile base swelled to 44.38 crore. Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel onboarded 1.38 lakh users during the month, taking it overall wireless subscriber count to 35.41 crore.

Jio adds 6.49 lakh mobile subscribers in August; 5 lakh more than Airtel
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 6.49 lakh mobile users in August leading the subscriber addition tally, ahead of Bharti Airtel which added 1.38 lakh users, according to the TRAI data released on Wednesday. In contrast, Vodafone Idea lost 8.33 lakh subscribers during August, although its losses were less than July.
Jio continued to outpace rivals in subscriber gains, adding 6.49 lakh wireless users in August, as its mobile base swelled to 44.38 crore. Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel onboarded 1.38 lakh users during the month, taking its overall wireless subscriber count to 35.41 crore.
Vodafone Idea lost 8.33 lakh, mobile subscribers, in August as its wireless users count dipped to 27.1 crore, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Notably, the troubled operator -- that got a shot in the arm with a relief package announced by the government recently -- has plugged its subscriber losses to an extent, given that it had lost 14.3 lakh users in July.
Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
