Jio adds 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July, Airtel gets 5.13 lakh new users: TRAI

By CNBC-TV18

Mini According to monthly subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio's total mobile customer count has now risen to 41.59 crore. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea's subscriber count slid to 15.42 crore, having lost 12.42 lakh customers in July.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio gained 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July 2022, as per data released by the sector regulator on Thursday, September 15.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 5.13 lakh subscribers in July, taking its mobile user tally to 36.34 crore.

According to monthly subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 29.4 lakh mobile users, taking its mobile customer count to 41.59 crore.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland is planning to invest more in EV sector

Vodafone Idea lost 12.42 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 15.42 crore in the same period.

Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.8 crore at the end of July 2022.

Wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased to 62.6 crore at the end of July, while subscriptions in rural markets decreased to 52.1 crore.

Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscriptions were 0.20 percent and -0.12 percent, respectively, TRAI said. On a month-on-month basis, the total number of broadband subscribers increased to 80.7 crore in July-end.

The private service providers held a 90.12 percent market share of the wireless subscribers, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.88 percent.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.