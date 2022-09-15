    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometelecom News

    Jio adds 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July, Airtel gets 5.13 lakh new users: TRAI

    Jio adds 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July, Airtel gets 5.13 lakh new users: TRAI

    Jio adds 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July, Airtel gets 5.13 lakh new users: TRAI
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)

    Mini

    According to monthly subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio's total mobile customer count has now risen to 41.59 crore. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea's subscriber count slid to 15.42 crore, having lost 12.42 lakh customers in July.

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio gained 29.4 lakh mobile subscribers in July 2022, as per data released by the sector regulator on Thursday, September 15.

    Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 5.13 lakh subscribers in July, taking its mobile user tally to 36.34 crore.

    According to monthly subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 29.4 lakh mobile users, taking its mobile customer count to 41.59 crore.

    Also Read: Ashok Leyland is planning to invest more in EV sector

    Vodafone Idea lost 12.42 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 15.42 crore in the same period.

    Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.8 crore at the end of July 2022.

    Wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased to 62.6 crore at the end of July, while subscriptions in rural markets decreased to 52.1 crore.

    Also Read: Patagonia owner donates $3 billion company to fight climate change

    Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscriptions were 0.20 percent and -0.12 percent, respectively, TRAI said. On a month-on-month basis, the total number of broadband subscribers increased to 80.7 crore in July-end.

    The private service providers held a 90.12 percent market share of the wireless subscribers, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.88 percent.

    Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bharti AirtelReliance JioTRAIVodafone-Idea

    Previous Article

    Big Deal: Experts discuss equity capital market deals outlook

    Next Article

    Here's why shares of Ceat hit 20% upper circuit

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng