Telecom major Reliance Jio will roll out 5G services in India by the second half of 2021, said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Speaking at the inaugural event of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday, Ambani said the policy steps were needed to accelerate the early rollout of 5G in the country and to make it affordable and available everywhere.

"I assure you that JIO will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by an indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. JIO’s 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of ATMA-NIRBHAR BHARAT," Ambani said.

He further added that 5G would enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it.

The billionaire Ambani's Jio Platforms had already partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc to fast-track the deployment of 5G mobile internet based on homegrown technologies, putting India in an exclusive club of nations with the capability to offer superfast speeds of 1 gigabytes per second (Gbps) to users.

The two companies had also announced that they achieved speed of 1 Gbps on Jio’s 5G solution using a Qualcomm platform. For illustration, what this means is that it will be possible to download a typical movie with a file size of one gigabytes in just one second.