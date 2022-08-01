Jio to roll out 5G services in all 22 circles 'in the shortest period of time'

Reliance Jio, which holds the distinction of rolling out the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time, on Monday said it aims repeat the feat with its 5G network.

In a statement issued after the 5G mega auction concluded on Monday, Jio said it aims to build the world's "advanced 5G network and further strengthen India’s global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity".

Akah Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said the speed, scale and societal impact of Jio’s 4G rollout is unmatched anywhere in the world. "Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India’s march into the 5G era. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services."

Jio has bagged a total of 24,740 megahertz of 5G spectrum — 220 MHz in the 700 MHz band in 22 circles, 20 MHz in the 800 MHz band spread across four circles, 60 MHz across six circles, 2,440 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, and 22,000 MHz in the 26 GHz band spread across 22 circles.

"With its unmatched 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio will be the only operator providing pan-India True 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity," Jio said in the statement.

Jio will pay the government Rs 7,877 crore per annum at a compound annual interest of 7.2 percent for a total of Rs 88,078 crore over 20 years.

"Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave

spectrum, which coupled with our deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable us to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G For All (consumers and enterprises)." the company added in the statement.