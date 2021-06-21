Jio 5G Phone may launch this week: Specs, features, price and more

The annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be conducted on June 24. While several important announcements, like dividend decisions, are expected, the event may also see the formal launch of the Reliance Jio 5G Phone. The company is also expected to launch a budget laptop, Jio Book, during the event.

Here is what we know so far:

Specifications

The smartphone from Reliance Jio is being built in partnership with Google. Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, had announced during the last AGM that the companies were working together to provide a cheap 5G smartphone.

In order to keep it affordable, the phone is expected to feature the bare minimum of specifications for everyday tasks while being 5G capable. Reports indicate that the phone will feature a custom Android OS, which is less taxing than the stock version, or even Android One, meant for entry-level smartphones.

While details are sparse, some reports have speculated that the phone would use Snapdragon 480 5G, one of the cheapest 5G chipsets from chip manufacturer Qualcomm.

Other rumoured specifications include a 2.4-inch TFT display with 320x 240 resolution, 512MB of RAM and 4GB storage, a 2 MP rear camera, and a 2000mAh battery unit.

Recent reports have also claimed that Google and Reliance have been facing supply issues for an affordable smartphone. The issues are stemming from supply chain logistics. While Ambani had originally planned sales of millions of units following the launch, now it seems that initially, there may be limited inventory.

Features

While there are no confirmed features, it is expected that the 5G phone will be an entry-level smartphone and not a feature phone. The phone is unlikely to have too many extra features but reportedly will natively support apps like Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp.

Pricing

The pricing details have not yet been unveiled, but analysts predict that the smartphone may be priced as low as Rs 2,500. Reliance Jio has relied on a model of disruptively aggressive pricing to earn its share of the market, and the 5G phone is expected to follow the same principles. Early estimates indicate that the phone may be available at Rs 2,500-5,000.