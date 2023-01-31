Jio launches 5G services in 34 cities, taking total count to 225 in India

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The users would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer and would get unlimited data with a speeds of up to 1 Gbps+, at no further cost, from today.
Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched 5G services in 34 more cities, expanding its connectivity further across India to 225 cities, so far.
With this, Reliance Jio became the first and only operator that launched 5G services most of these cities. The users would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer and would get unlimited data with a speeds of up to 1 Gbps+, at no further cost, from today.
The company said that a 5G network rollout of such a scale was a first across the world and 2023 would be a landmark year for the country.
“Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023," a Jio spokesperson said.
Jio had earlier announced it had 50 cities across 17 states and Union Territories.
Meanwhile, in the December quarter, the telco's profit went up 2.7 percent sequentially to Rs 4,638 crore, almost near the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 4,650 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the profit rose 28.29 percent. Reliance Jio's profit during the last quarter stood at Rs 4,518 crore.
Reliance Jio's revenue for the three months stood at Rs 22,998 crore, rising 2.1 percent from the previous quarter and 18 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. This was Reliance Jio's fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The company said that the increase in revenue from operations was driven by a steady increase in both the subscriber base and average revenue per user (ARPU).
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
