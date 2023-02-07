Jio launches 5G services in 10 more cities, taking total count to 236

Jio True 5G service would now be available in the following cities — Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh, Rajgarh in Chhatisgarh, Talcher in Odisha, Patiala in Punjab, Alwar in Rajasthan, Mancherial in Telangana, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its True 5G services in 10 more cities, expanding its services to 236 cities in total.

The Jio users in these cities would get the Jio Welcome Offer and will get to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed, with no additional cost, from today/

“We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across 8 states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023," a Jio spokesperson said.

Jio in a statement said that the True 5G services would help consumers get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

On January 31 , Jio had launched its 5G services in 34 more cities and prior to that it was announced in 50 cities across 17 states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, in the December quarter , the telco's profit went up 2.7 percent sequentially to Rs 4,638 crore, almost near the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 4,650 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the profit rose 28.29 percent. Reliance Jio's profit during the last quarter stood at Rs 4,518 crore.

Reliance Jio's revenue for the three months stood at Rs 22,998 crore, rising 2.1 percent from the previous quarter and 18 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. This was Reliance Jio's fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The company said that the increase in revenue from operations was driven by a steady increase in both the subscriber base and average revenue per user (ARPU).