Telecom Investment for all-India 5G rollout seen at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh cr: Report Updated : October 19, 2020 07:46 PM IST According to the report, for the mid-band or low band spectrum, overall capex requirement for pan-India coverage would hover at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh crore. Capex estimate for 5G rollout in Delhi would be Rs 8,700 crore assuming 100MHz mid-band spectrum at base price.