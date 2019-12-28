#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Internet shutdowns amidst NRC-CAA protests costing mobile operators around Rs 2.45 crore in revenue every hour

Updated : December 28, 2019 11:52 AM IST

Te government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online.
On Friday, mobile internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a telecoms industry source told Reuters.
Indians consume an average of 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, the highest in the world, according to Swedish telecoms gearmaker Ericsson.
