Telecom Indians on average consume over 11 GB data per month, says report Updated : February 27, 2020 07:20 PM IST Nokia - in its annual Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index (MBiT) report - said the overall data traffic in India increased by 47 per cent in 2019, driven by continued 4G consumption. 4G data constitute 96 percent of the total data traffic consumed across the country, while 3G data traffic registered its highest ever decline of 30 per cent, it added. Data prices in India are among the lowest in the world at about Rs 7 per GB, the report said.