Telecom
Indian telcos may leave Huawei from core 5G contracts, says report
Updated : August 12, 2019 09:58 AM IST
Airtel and Vodafone Idea uses Huawei and ZTE equipment for their 2G, 3G and 4G networks in certain areas while Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio works with South Korean firm Samsung.
The executive further added that eliminating Huawei and ZTE from a major part of the 5G contract by Airtel and Vodafone Idea could lead to the rise of the cost of deployment because their options would then be European vendors Nokia and Ericsson.
