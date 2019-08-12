Indian telcos may leave Huawei from core 5G contracts, says report

Chinese telecom company Huawei may not find a place in 'core' elements of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio's 5G networks as the Indian telecom industry tries to hedge any risks against any future ban on Chinese equipment manufacturers in India, The Economic Times reported.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea uses Huawei and ZTE equipment for their 2G, 3G and 4G networks in certain areas while Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio works with South Korean firm Samsung and is widely expected to continue working with the company for its 5G network, the report said.

“Given how there are global security concerns regarding Huawei’s equipment, nobody wants to get caught in the crossfire. It’s better to be safe and deploy Huawei in the non-core part of the 5G network,” a senior executive at one of the telecom companies told ET.

The executive added that eliminating Huawei and ZTE from a major part of the 5G contract by Airtel and Vodafone Idea could lead to the rise of the cost of deployment because their options would then be European vendors Nokia and Ericsson.

“We are working with all our strategic network partners,” an Airtel spokesperson said in response to ET’s detailed queries. The telco didn’t elaborate on its 5G deployment plans.