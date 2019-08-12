#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Indian telcos may leave Huawei from core 5G contracts, says report

Updated : August 12, 2019 09:58 AM IST

Airtel and Vodafone Idea uses Huawei and ZTE equipment for their 2G, 3G and 4G networks in certain areas while Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio works with South Korean firm Samsung.
The executive further added that eliminating Huawei and ZTE from a major part of the 5G contract by Airtel and Vodafone Idea could lead to the rise of the cost of deployment because their options would then be European vendors Nokia and Ericsson.
Indian telcos may leave Huawei from core 5G contracts, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RIL AGM: Reliance Jio's IoT platform to be available from Jan 1, 2020

RIL AGM: Reliance Jio's IoT platform to be available from Jan 1, 2020

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students by Rs 1,150

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students by Rs 1,150

Kerala rains: 42 dead, over 1 lakh in relief camps

Kerala rains: 42 dead, over 1 lakh in relief camps

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV