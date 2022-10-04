    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometelecom News

    India to spend Rs 26,000 crore to set up 25,000 telecom towers in 500 days

    India to spend Rs 26,000 crore to set up 25,000 telecom towers in 500 days

    India to spend Rs 26,000 crore to set up 25,000 telecom towers in 500 days
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The government is to utilise the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for the deployment of towers. Also, the government-owned Special Purpose Vehicle -- Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) -- will be used to deploy towers.

    The government on Tuesday approved Rs 26000 crore to set up 25,000 towers across the country in the next 500 days.
    The announcement was made at the three-day "Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers" which began on October 1 and concluded on Monday.
    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the measure is being taken as connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country.
    The government is to utilise the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for the deployment of towers.
    Also, the government-owned Special Purpose Vehicle -- Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) -- will be used to deploy towers.
    On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents an infinite sky of opportunities. The fifth generation or 5G services started with India's No.2 operator Bharti Airtel rolling out out services in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ashwini VaishnawTelecomTelecom Towers

    Next Article

    Vodafone in talks for UK merger with Hutchison's Three

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng