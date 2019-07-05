Telecom
India to decide on Huawei's participation in 5G trial based on security and economic interests
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:16 AM IST
Sources told PTI the government has sought opinion of ministries concerned and a number of them including Ministry of External Affairs have put across their views on the matter.
The US has banned Huawei over security concerns and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.
India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese telecom equipment maker to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more