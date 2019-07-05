In association with
India to decide on Huawei's participation in 5G trial based on security and economic interests

Updated : July 05, 2019 06:16 AM IST

Sources told PTI the government has sought opinion of ministries concerned and a number of them including Ministry of External Affairs have put across their views on the matter.
The US has banned Huawei over security concerns and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.
India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese telecom equipment maker to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.
