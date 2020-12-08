Business India Mobile Congress: Read the full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech Updated : December 08, 2020 12:10 PM IST "The Indian economy will not only bounce back but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration. India can — and India will — prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy," said Ambani. The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event is being held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.