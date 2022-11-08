By CNBCTV18.com

The move could lead to India becoming a major telecom player, rivalling the world’s leading telecom equipment manufacturers in the US, Finland, Sweden and China

India could have indigenously developed and designed fifth-generation (5G) equipment, including core and radio components, commercially available by March next year, a top telecom official said.

“The processes will take an extra three to four months,” Economic Times quoted K Rajaraman, secretary in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as saying.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a government-owned telecom research and development (R&D) firm, has indigenously designed and developed the 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Core, which is the backbone of 5G networks.

5G Core is a central conduit that establishes secure connectivity to the radio access network that connects with end users.

Rajaraman said 5G Core has already been launched and the C-DOT was now working with some companies to get the radios ready as “that's where full-stack comes in as it has to include radio and other components”.

Earlier, it was expected that the 5G stack will be completed by the end of this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G NSA Core and radio access network (RAN) for the state-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in New Delhi in October.

C-DOT and private software company TCS have been testing the homegrown 5G stack and the proof-of-concept (PoC) network is currently live in Chandigarh.

The telematics centre is also working closely with Indian companies to develop 5G antennas to complete the 5G stack.

The state-owned R&D firm is expected to launch 5G standalone (SA) mode by 2023.

In recent years, India has been trying to reduce its dependence on foreign network equipment providers and become a telecom gear manufacturer.

Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, the US's Qualcomm and China’s Huawei are big players in the telecom gear market at present.