Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • telecom>
    • 'Keeping telco alive immediate priority', Aditya Birla Group says no plans yo buy additional stake in Vodafone Idea

    'Keeping telco alive immediate priority', Aditya Birla Group says no plans yo buy additional stake in Vodafone Idea

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    According to a report in ET, Aditya Birla Group's 'immediate priority' is to keep Vodafone Idea alive by quickly closing the pending fundraise.

    'Keeping telco alive immediate priority', Aditya Birla Group says no plans yo buy additional stake in Vodafone Idea

    The Aditya Birla Group (ABG) has no plans to increase its stake in its telecom Vodafone Idea (Vi) from 27.66 percent by purchasing shares from co-promoter Vodafone Group, and its top priority right now is to keep Vi alive and running, reported ET.

    Under the terms of the merger between Idea and Vodafone India, owned by ABG and UK-based Vodafone Group respectively, ABG can purchase shares of Vodafone Idea from Vodafone Group at Rs 130 per share till it reaches 35.5 percent holding within the company.

    However, the option of buying shares at this price will only be available to ABG up to three years from the date of the merger, August 31, 2018. After three years, the conglomerate can purchase shares at the market price under a formalised equalisation formula. Vodafone currently holds a 44.39 stake in Vodafone Idea.

    Also read:

    Bharti Airtel lost more than 43 lakh subscribers in May; Reliance Jio adds 35.5 lakh users

    "The option exists, but ABG’s immediate priority is not boosting its ownership but keeping Vi alive by quickly closing the pending fundraise to beef up the telco’s 4G operations and equipping it to fight financially-stronger adversaries--Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel," one of the persons cited told ET.

    "Though there is no change in the equalisation mechanism announced in March 2017, there have been no conversations at the co-promoters level around ABG buying the additional stake from Vodafone,” added the person.

    Vodafone India and Idea had merged in 2018 but operated its brands separately till 2020. The entity upon merger was the largest player in the Indian telecom market in terms of mobile network subscriptions, with about 400 million customers, 35 percent customer market share and 41 percent revenue market share.

    Also read: View: AGR dues case and the need to be pragmatic over fastidious

    But Vi has struggled against telecom rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio, having fallen down to only 284 million subscriptions, third behind Jio and Airtel. The company has been operating at a loss every quarter since the merger and struggling to manage Rs 25,000 crore for the last 10 months without any success. The company has recently introduced new plans in order to shore up its revenue.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Bharti Airtel lost more than 43 lakh subscribers in May; Reliance Jio adds 35.5 lakh users

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco458.10 41.80 10.04
    Tata Steel1,458.60 93.60 6.86
    Bajaj Finserv14,599.05 628.50 4.50
    SBI441.55 16.05 3.77
    JSW Steel748.40 26.70 3.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,459.00 93.85 6.87
    Bajaj Finserv14,590.45 625.20 4.48
    SBI441.75 16.30 3.83
    HCL Tech1,007.60 24.95 2.54
    Sun Pharma703.25 15.70 2.28
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco458.10 41.80 10.04
    Tata Steel1,458.60 93.60 6.86
    Bajaj Finserv14,599.05 628.50 4.50
    SBI441.55 16.05 3.77
    JSW Steel748.40 26.70 3.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,459.00 93.85 6.87
    Bajaj Finserv14,590.45 625.20 4.48
    SBI441.75 16.30 3.83
    HCL Tech1,007.60 24.95 2.54
    Sun Pharma703.25 15.70 2.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2850-0.0900-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.1790-0.0320-0.04
    Pound-Rupee103.67300.14700.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6762-0.0004-0.05
    View More