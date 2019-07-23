Telecom
Huawei's US research arm slashes more than 70% of workforce
Updated : July 23, 2019 07:18 AM IST
Futurewei, which employed 850 people in the United States, began laying off workers on Monday, Reuters reported earlier, citing employees, including one who spoke as he left the company's Silicon Valley campus.
The US Commerce Department in May placed the firm on its "entity list" of organizations that pose security risks. The Justice Department has filed charges against the firm alleging theft of trade secrets and other crimes.
Huawei said in a statement the job cuts, effective July 22, were "due to the curtailment of business operations" caused by the US government's actions.
