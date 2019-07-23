#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Telecom
Telecom

Huawei's US research arm slashes more than 70% of workforce

Updated : July 23, 2019 07:18 AM IST

Futurewei, which employed 850 people in the United States, began laying off workers on Monday, Reuters reported earlier, citing employees, including one who spoke as he left the company's Silicon Valley campus.
The US Commerce Department in May placed the firm on its "entity list" of organizations that pose security risks. The Justice Department has filed charges against the firm alleging theft of trade secrets and other crimes.
Huawei said in a statement the job cuts, effective July 22, were "due to the curtailment of business operations" caused by the US government's actions.
Huawei's US research arm slashes more than 70% of workforce
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

L&T Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Chandrayaan-2 Launch: India's moon mission lifts off, hopes to probe lunar south pole

Chandrayaan-2 Launch: India's moon mission lifts off, hopes to probe lunar south pole

Top brokerage calls for July 23: Morgan Stanley, CLSA bullish on Kotak Bank; Citi maintains 'sell' on TVS Motor

Top brokerage calls for July 23: Morgan Stanley, CLSA bullish on Kotak Bank; Citi maintains 'sell' on TVS Motor

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV