Huawei 5G trials: Swadeshi Jagran Manch opposes permit to Chinese telecom company, writes to PM Modi
Updated : December 31, 2019 04:58 PM IST
Swadeshi Jagran Manch said it is disappointed that the department of telecommunication allowed China's Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India.
Swadeshi Jagran Manch closely tracks the economic policies of the government, weighing in issues ranging from FDI to patents.
