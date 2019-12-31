Huawei 5G trials: Swadeshi Jagran Manch opposes permit to Chinese telecom company, writes to PM Modi

A nationalist group close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party opposed the government's decision to allow China's Huawei Technologies to participate in the upcoming trials for the next-generation 5G networks.

"We are writing this letter to share the disappointment after the department of telecommunication allowed the Chinese telecom company Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India," Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CNBCTV18.com reviewed a copy of the letter.

The government on Monday cleared the decks for Huawei's participation in the trials due to be held in January.

The government is preparing to allocate 5G airwaves to various telecom companies before March, according to officials familiar with the matter. The airwaves, or spectrum, will be allocated at a nominal fee for one year to allow for 5G trials, they said, asking not to be named.

In the letter dated December 31, Mahajan wrote that the decision to allow Huawei to enter 5G trials is discouraging to Indian wireless operators. "The presence of Chinese companies in India's telecom networks will compromise national security," Mahajan wrote, calling for a clause of reciprocity given that China doesn't allow market access to foreign companies.

"We request you (PM Modi) to immediately restrict Huawei and other Chinese companies from operating in the Indian market," Mahajan wrote.

The US government has long held that Huawei poses a security risk and has urged other countries not to buy its 5G mobile network equipment. It has also put Huawei on its entity list, blocking U.S. technology sales to the company. Huawei denies the allegations.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch closely tracks the economic policies of the government, weighing in issues ranging from FDI to patents.