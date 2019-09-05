Business
Reliance JioFiber officially launched: Here are the data plans and prices
Updated : September 05, 2019 07:43 PM IST
The lowest plan is priced at Rs 699 per month and will give 100 GB data at 100 Mbps speed
The top plan is is priced at Rs 8,499 per month and will give 5000 GB data at 1 Gbps speed
Premium content like first day first show movies, will be only for Diamond, Platinum & Titanium plans
