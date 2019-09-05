Business

Reliance JioFiber officially launched: Here are the data plans and prices

Updated : September 05, 2019 07:43 PM IST

The lowest plan is priced at Rs 699 per month and will give 100 GB data at 100 Mbps speed

The top plan is is priced at Rs 8,499 per month and will give 5000 GB data at 1 Gbps speed