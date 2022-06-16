Explained: How 5G will play out in India?

The Indian government Wednesday said the Union cabinet had cleared the proposal of the department of telecommunications to auction telecom spectrum for high-speed fifth generation, or 5G, services. The auction is likely to be held by the end of July 2022.

The government will put up 72,000 MHz of mobile airwaves on sale with 20 years of validity in the biggest-ever spectrum auction.

A day after the announcement, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India will get 5G services, which is 10 times faster than 4G, by March 2023.

"5G is ready in the lab. By the end of March 2023, 5G will also be ready to deploy in the field," news agency ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying in Paris where he is attending VivaTech 2022.

According to Reuters, India is the second-biggest wireless market in the world with over a billion subscribers. The market is dominated by three telecoms services companies -- Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio.

What is 5G?

Fifth generation or 5G is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks which offers faster Internet speed, ultra low-latency, a large network capacity, increased reliability and availability, and a more uniform user experience.

5G works mainly in three bands -- low-band, mid-band and high frequency band spectrum. All the three bands have their own uses and limitations.

The low-band 5G uses between 600Mhz to 900Mhz frequency, which is similar to the 4G range. Though this can provide the maximum speed of 100 Mbps (Megabits per second), this may not be optimal for the specialised needs of the industry.

Mid-band 5G uses between 1.7GHz to 4.7 GHz frequency range, while high-band 5G comes in 24-47 GHz. Even though the mid-band spectrum offers higher speeds than the low band, it has limited coverage area and signal penetration. The high-band offers the highest speed of the three bands, but has extremely limited signal penetration strength and coverage.

Telecom services providers are expected to use the mid and high band spectrum to roll out 5G technology-based services in India, News18 reported.

Cash crunch

India had planned to start 5G services in 2018. The three top telcos -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea – had urged the government to provide a clear roadmap of 5G spectrum rollout. However, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are faced with a lack of cash flow and adequate capital. Reliance Jio is ready to deploy its 5G solution once the networks are in place.

Global progress

In the US, telecom players AT&T, T-mobile, and Verizon have taken the lead in rolling out commercial 5G for their users. AT&T had started testing and deploying 5G technology in 2018. Rival Verizon had expanded its 5G ultra-wide broadband services to 60 cities in the US by the end of 2020.

In China, telecom player China Unicom started 5G trials in 2018 and has since then rolled out the commercial services.

Pricing in India

Although there is hardly any information about the pricing of 5G services, it is expected to be slightly higher than the price for 4G plans in India. Earlier this year, Randeep Sekhon, Airtel’s chief technology officer, said 5G plans in India are likely to be priced in the same range as the 4G plans.

How will it help India?

Apart from improving network connection, 5G will have the potential of having billions of devices gathering and sharing information in real-time. It will also help in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning as scientists will be able to program more data into systems.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said 5G technology would strengthen the education, healthcare, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure sectors. He said the next-gen mobile broadband technology would not just transform lives in the country but also boost India’s economic growth by $450 billion in the next one-and-a-half decade.

“5G will not merely boost internet speeds, but will also rapidly ring in economic progress and boost jobs creation,” Economic Times quoted prime minister saying in May.